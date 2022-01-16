Update - We are extending our maintenance window through 9:00 AM PST. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes, and very much appreciate your patience. We will continue to provide any updates as they become available.
Jan 16, 05:32 PST
Update - We are extending our maintenance window through 6:00 AM PST. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes, and very much appreciate your patience. We will continue to provide any updates as they become available.
Jan 15, 23:51 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 15, 18:13 PST
Scheduled - We will be undergoing scheduled maintenance during this time.
Jan 15, 18:10 PST
Scheduled - The data centre migration is continuing. Our Dev team’s testing indicates the need to extend the migration period to midnight (PST), 16 January. We will keep you apprised of any updates as they come available. Thank you again for your patience & understanding.
From earlier:
Enom’s URL redirector is presently offline for the migration. As a result, URL Redirects (forwarding) will not operate as intended. URL Redirects will forward to destination websites as desired after the migration completes.
We are receiving some reports of domains using our nameservers which are failing to resolve. Owing to the migration we are unable to research and fully address the issue until the migration is complete. This is not an expected outcome from the migration, and we are working to address it as a priority.
Original Maintenance Notice:
To better support our customers and ensure long term stability, Enom will be undergoing a data center migration for a period of 12 hours. This period will be between 6AM PST and 6PM PST on January 15th. Enom support agents will be unable to assist outside of general inquires as the migration will impact all systems.
During the migration both enom.com and enomcentral.com will be unavailable. This means you will be unable to log into your account via the UI (user interface/website) or process any actions via our API (application programming interface).
This also includes but is not limited to:
- Domain registration, transfer, renewal, or contact update requests through our API or UI. This includes actions related to the Registrant Verification Process (RAA).
- Provision new mailboxes or manage your customers’ email settings via the API or UI.
- Provision new SSL certificates or manage your customers’ SSL certificates via the API or UI.
PLEASE NOTE: Any actions that fail during this period will need to be re-actioned once completed.
The following will remain operational:
- DNS will continue to resolve as intended.
- Email will remain operational.
- Active/Issued SSL certificates will remain secure.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your patience.
Thank-You
The Enom Team.