  Support Center
Enom Data Centre Migration
Update - We are extending our maintenance window through 9:00 AM PST. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes, and very much appreciate your patience. We will continue to provide any updates as they become available.
Jan 16, 05:32 PST
Update - We are extending our maintenance window through 6:00 AM PST. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes, and very much appreciate your patience. We will continue to provide any updates as they become available.
Jan 15, 23:51 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 15, 18:13 PST
Scheduled - We will be undergoing scheduled maintenance during this time.
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 15, 18:10 PST
Scheduled - The data centre migration is continuing. Our Dev team’s testing indicates the need to extend the migration period to midnight (PST), 16 January. We will keep you apprised of any updates as they come available. Thank you again for your patience & understanding.

From earlier:

Enom’s URL redirector is presently offline for the migration. As a result, URL Redirects (forwarding) will not operate as intended. URL Redirects will forward to destination websites as desired after the migration completes.

We are receiving some reports of domains using our nameservers which are failing to resolve. Owing to the migration we are unable to research and fully address the issue until the migration is complete. This is not an expected outcome from the migration, and we are working to address it as a priority.

Original Maintenance Notice:

To better support our customers and ensure long term stability, Enom will be undergoing a data center migration for a period of 12 hours. This period will be between 6AM PST and 6PM PST on January 15th. Enom support agents will be unable to assist outside of general inquires as the migration will impact all systems.

During the migration both enom.com and enomcentral.com will be unavailable. This means you will be unable to log into your account via the UI (user interface/website) or process any actions via our API (application programming interface).

This also includes but is not limited to:

- Domain registration, transfer, renewal, or contact update requests through our API or UI. This includes actions related to the Registrant Verification Process (RAA).

- Provision new mailboxes or manage your customers’ email settings via the API or UI.

- Provision new SSL certificates or manage your customers’ SSL certificates via the API or UI.

PLEASE NOTE: Any actions that fail during this period will need to be re-actioned once completed.

The following will remain operational:

- DNS will continue to resolve as intended.

- Email will remain operational.

- Active/Issued SSL certificates will remain secure.
----

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your patience.

Thank-You

The Enom Team.
Domain Services Under Maintenance
Core gTLDs ? Under Maintenance
Core ccTLDs ? Under Maintenance
Other gTLDs ? Under Maintenance
Other ccTLDs ? Under Maintenance
API Under Maintenance
Basic Email Service Operational
G Suite Email Service Operational
DNS Service Under Maintenance
Web Hosting Service Operational
SSL Certificates Under Maintenance
Enom.com Under Maintenance
Website Under Maintenance
Domain Search Under Maintenance
Domain Purchase Under Maintenance
Domain Management Under Maintenance
Customer Support ? Operational
Operational
Degraded Performance
Partial Outage
Major Outage
Maintenance
Scheduled Maintenance
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 16, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:20 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 17, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:21 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 18, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:22 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 19, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:23 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 20, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:24 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 21, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:24 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 22, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:25 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 23, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:26 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 24, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:28 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 25, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:29 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 26, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:30 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 27, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:31 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 28, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:32 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 29, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:32 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 30, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:33 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Jan 31, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:33 PST
Nominet Registry Jan 31, 22:00 - Feb 1, 00:00 PST
During this scheduled system maintenance, the following services may be unavailable:

Availability Checks
Whois Services
Domain Purchases
Domain Renewals
Domain Updates

For a list of affected TLDs, please look the registry up in the following spreadsheet:
http://enom.help/chart
Posted on Dec 22, 20:58 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 1, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:34 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 2, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:35 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 3, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:35 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 4, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:36 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 5, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:36 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 6, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:37 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 7, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:38 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 8, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:38 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 9, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:39 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 10, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:39 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 11, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:40 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 12, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:41 PST
Digicert Scheduled Maintenance Feb 12, 21:00-23:00 PST
Digicert will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on February 12th at 9PM PST. This is affecting all Digicert products and services, if you have high priority orders to place please ensure they take place before then.

Affected services:
Digicert Portal
Digicert API
Digicert end user portal
Order placement
Order Reissuing

This maintenance is expected to last 2 hours after which regular service will resume.
Posted on Dec 15, 13:05 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 13, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:41 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 14, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:42 PST
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays Feb 15, 15:00-19:00 PST
We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Posted on Jan 12, 10:42 PST
Past Incidents
Jan 16, 2022

Unresolved incident: Enom Data Centre Migration.

Jan 15, 2022
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays
Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.
Jan 15, 19:00 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 15, 15:01 PST
Scheduled - We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Jan 12, 10:19 PST
Enom Data Center Migration
Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.
Jan 15, 18:00 PST
Update - The data centre migration is continuing. Our Dev team’s testing indicates the need to extend the migration period to midnight (PST), 16 January. We will keep you apprised of any updates as they come available. Thank you again for your patience & understanding.
Jan 15, 17:10 PST
Update - We are receiving some reports of domains using our nameservers which are failing to resolve. Owing to the migration we are unable to research and fully address the issue until the migration is complete. This is not an expected outcome from the migration, and we are working to address it as a priority.

Thank you for your understanding; we again apologise for the inconvenience.
Jan 15, 12:35 PST
Update - Enom’s URL redirector is presently offline for the migration. As a result, URL Redirects (forwarding) will not operate as intended. URL Redirects will forward to destination websites as desired after the migration completes.

We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.
Jan 15, 09:33 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 15, 06:00 PST
Scheduled - To better support our customers and ensure long term stability, Enom will be undergoing a data center migration for a period of 12 hours. This period will be between 6AM PST and 6PM PST on January 15th. Enom support agents will be unable to assist outside of general inquires as the migration will impact all systems.

During the migration both enom.com and enomcentral.com will be unavailable. This means you will be unable to log into your account via the UI (user interface/website) or process any actions via our API (application programming interface).

This also includes but is not limited to:

- Domain registration, transfer, renewal, or contact update requests through our API or UI. This includes actions related to the Registrant Verification Process (RAA).

- Provision new mailboxes or manage your customers’ email settings via the API or UI.

- Provision new SSL certificates or manage your customers’ SSL certificates via the API or UI.

PLEASE NOTE: Any actions that fail during this period will need to be re-actioned once completed.

The following will remain operational:

- DNS will continue to resolve as intended.

- Email will remain operational.

- Active/Issued SSL certificates will remain secure.
----

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your patience.

Thank-You

The Enom Team.
Dec 15, 10:31 PST
Jan 14, 2022
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays
Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.
Jan 14, 19:00 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 14, 15:00 PST
Scheduled - We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Jan 12, 10:19 PST
Hosted Email Service Degradation
Resolved - This issue has been resolved.
Jan 14, 13:14 PST
Monitoring - Our team has applied a fix and customers should be able to create new users through their email manager once again. We will continue to monitor the case to see if there are any further issues.
Jan 14, 10:55 PST
Investigating - We are currently investigating an issue where customers are having problems creating new email forwards and users in their email manager. We appreciate your patience as we investigate the issue further.
Jan 14, 10:05 PST
Jan 13, 2022
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays
Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.
Jan 13, 19:00 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 13, 15:01 PST
Scheduled - We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Jan 12, 10:18 PST
Verisign Registry - .TV/.CC/.NAME
Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.
Jan 13, 18:00 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 13, 14:01 PST
Scheduled - During this scheduled system maintenance, the following services may be unavailable:

Availability Checks
Whois Services
Domain Purchases
Domain Renewals
Domain Updates

For a list of affected TLDs, please look the registry up in the following spreadsheet:
http://enom.help/chart
Jan 6, 08:00 PST
Jan 12, 2022
Hosted Email Migration - New Outbound Relays
Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.
Jan 12, 19:00 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 12, 15:00 PST
Scheduled - We will be managing new outbound relays for our hosted email services. During this migration period we do not expect any services to be impacted.
Jan 12, 10:12 PST
Jan 11, 2022

No incidents reported.

Jan 10, 2022

No incidents reported.

Jan 9, 2022

No incidents reported.

Jan 8, 2022
Digicert Scheduled Maintenance
Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.
Jan 8, 23:00 PST
In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Jan 8, 21:01 PST
Scheduled - Digicert will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on January 8th at 9PM PST. This is affecting all Digicert products and services, if you have high priority orders to place please ensure they take place before then.

Affected services:
Digicert Portal
Digicert API
Digicert end user portal
Order placement
Order Reissuing

This maintenance is expected to last 2 hours after which regular service will resume.
Dec 15, 13:04 PST
Jan 7, 2022

No incidents reported.

Jan 6, 2022

No incidents reported.

Jan 5, 2022

No incidents reported.

Jan 4, 2022
Hexonet Registry Connection
Resolved - This issue has been resolved. While we have not heard back from the registry yet on the reason for the incident, connections have been stable for many hours. Thank you for your patience.
Jan 4, 03:23 PST
Update - We are continuing to investigate this issue.
Jan 3, 18:16 PST
Investigating - We are experiencing connection issues to the Hexonet registry.

New registrations, renewals, DNS changes and lookups will be unavailable for this Registry until the issue is resolved.

The following are affected:

.sg, com.sg, .es, com.es, .net.pe, .pe, .net.au, org.es, .sg, , li, id.au

We will provide an update as soon as possible.
Jan 3, 17:54 PST
Jan 3, 2022
Jan 2, 2022

No incidents reported.

Incident History Powered by Atlassian Statuspage